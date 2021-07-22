IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,825,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 194,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $545,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $36,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.84.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $243.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $254.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

