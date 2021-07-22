iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,482 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $463,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,824,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,083,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $71.50. 10,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,633. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $64.82 and a twelve month high of $74.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.17.

