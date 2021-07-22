iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Stock Position Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 535,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

EWH opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.