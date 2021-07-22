iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg owned approximately 0.14% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGM traded up $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $413.11. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,537. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.62. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $282.09 and a 52-week high of $416.93.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

