iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

IJT opened at $130.47 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $83.92 and a one year high of $134.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.17.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

