ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target Cut to GBX 109 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 117 ($1.53) to GBX 109 ($1.42) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the broadcaster’s stock.

ITV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ITV from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITV has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 115.50 ($1.51).

Shares of LON:ITV traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 119.90 ($1.57). 5,331,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,185,740. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 378.73. The stock has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani acquired 1,500 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £1,935 ($2,528.09). Also, insider Kyla Mullins sold 260,726 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total value of £325,907.50 ($425,800.24).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

