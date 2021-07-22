IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on IWGFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of IWGFF stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66. IWG has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

