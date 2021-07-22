Jane Street Group LLC Buys 32,771 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) by 103.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,771 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,201,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,384,000 after buying an additional 49,301 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

BBSA stock opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.80. JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

