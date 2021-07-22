Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 153.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,580 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of Freedom worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 55.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom during the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 2,474.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. 3.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Freedom stock opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $68.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Freedom had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 40.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

