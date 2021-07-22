Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.42% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

GBF stock opened at $123.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.97. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $116.49 and a twelve month high of $127.83.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.