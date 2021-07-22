Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 160.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,128 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.54% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBND. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WBND stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $26.54 and a 52-week high of $28.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

