Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HY. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $186,202.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $411,813.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HY opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.15. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.42.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $732.20 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.99%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

