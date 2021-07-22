Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 554.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,768,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 15.7% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 6.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 757.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LANC. Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $196.10 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $154.84 and a 12 month high of $201.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.18.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

