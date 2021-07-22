Jane Street Group LLC Sells 152,231 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,231 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $718,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000.

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.02. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $100.05.

