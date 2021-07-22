Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

