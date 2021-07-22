Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth about $12,735,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,165,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

