Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 137,303 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 81.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,303 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,768,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

