Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $11.38 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,900 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of MGM Resorts International worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $255,234.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

NYSE MGM opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.43.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

