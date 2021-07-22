Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $12.32 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,599 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $12,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,409,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,405,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,840,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 92.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 984,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,957,000 after purchasing an additional 298,777 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.36.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $88.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $80.36 and a 52-week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

