Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,696,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.83% of Connect Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $797,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $925,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,325,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,035,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. 26.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNTB shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTB opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.36. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

