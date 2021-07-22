Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,700 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR) received a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ULVR. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective (up from GBX 4,550 ($59.45)) on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,515.83 ($59.00).

Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,083.17 ($53.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,287.27.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

