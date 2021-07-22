Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.91.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SYF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

SYF stock opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

