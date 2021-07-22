Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Alphabet Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $112.41 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2,850.00 price target on the stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,940.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,527.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,652.01 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,659.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,495.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.