Jeffrey T. Gill Sells 15,000 Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $45,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey T. Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $50,850.00.

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.37. The company has a market cap of $70.85 million, a P/E ratio of 330.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 26,796 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Sypris Solutions worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

