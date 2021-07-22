Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 710,102 ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 710,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 38.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,216,000 after buying an additional 281,723 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in ACM Research by 619.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 185,925 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,688,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,280,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ACMR stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,704. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.84 and a beta of 0.77. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

ACMR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

