Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 79.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,075 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.2% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $158,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,520.50.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $13.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,564.92. 14,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,521. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,423.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,586.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.