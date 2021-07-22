Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,130,000 Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,230,000. Smartsheet makes up 1.9% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,617,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,002,000 after purchasing an additional 419,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,380,000 after acquiring an additional 87,513 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 18.6% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,129,000 after acquiring an additional 563,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,789,000 after acquiring an additional 533,424 shares during the period. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total transaction of $486,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $3,200,889.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,469,356.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,015 shares of company stock valued at $21,394,438. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,621. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.80. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

