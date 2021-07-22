Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Sells 29,000 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $14,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Zai Lab by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zai Lab by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Zai Lab by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $153,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,655,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $1,293,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 311,254 shares of company stock valued at $53,316,139 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZLAB traded up $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $157.82. 1,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,652. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.11. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $71.79 and a 52-week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

