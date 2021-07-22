Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Takes $92.57 Million Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 825,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,574,000. Alliance Data Systems makes up about 2.4% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned 1.66% of Alliance Data Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,980,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 15.0% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,959,000 after buying an additional 1,050,953 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $8,713,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 31.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADS stock traded down $2.36 on Thursday, hitting $97.46. 1,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,758. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.60. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $39.77 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

