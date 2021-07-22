Jill Foss Watson Sells 8,900 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.28, for a total transaction of $4,185,492.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jill Foss Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.03, for a total transaction of $4,560,300.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total transaction of $9,790,848.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded up $2.51 on Thursday, reaching $475.84. 78,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,520. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $266.74 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a current ratio of 35.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $438.78.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 43.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,787,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

