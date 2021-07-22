Jorge Estepa Purchases 5,000 Shares of Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Stock

Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Senior Officer Jorge Estepa acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.19 per share, with a total value of C$15,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,683,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,370,371.38.
Shares of ELO opened at C$3.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$219.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Eloro Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.54.
Eloro Resources Company Profile
