Jorge Estepa Purchases 5,000 Shares of Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Stock

Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Senior Officer Jorge Estepa acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.19 per share, with a total value of C$15,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,683,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,370,371.38.

Shares of ELO opened at C$3.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$219.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Eloro Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.54.

Eloro Resources Company Profile

Eloro Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Peru, and Quebec. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other base metal properties. Its principal property is the Iska Iska Project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession totaling 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, Southern Bolivia.

