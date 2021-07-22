JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €28.50 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €28.50 ($33.53) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.29 ($26.23).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

FRA:DTE traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €17.89 ($21.04). 7,491,821 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The company’s 50 day moving average is €17.57.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.