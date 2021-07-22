JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Position in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCAC. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,790,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,162,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Falcon Capital Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:FCAC opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26. Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.