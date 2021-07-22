JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NYSE FA opened at $19.67 on Monday. First Advantage has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $21.37.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

