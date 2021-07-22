JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 18,676 Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) by 299.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter valued at $12,126,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,280,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TIGR. TheStreet cut UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price target for the company.

Shares of TIGR stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.96 and a beta of 1.80. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 17.53%.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

