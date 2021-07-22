JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys New Stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $121,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $881,000.

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

