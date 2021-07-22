JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.33% of Intellicheck worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Intellicheck by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDN opened at $8.18 on Thursday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a market cap of $152.90 million, a P/E ratio of -204.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

