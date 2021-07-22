JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 565.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 33,105 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 10.4% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 49,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,650,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 949.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2153 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

