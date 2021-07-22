JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$51.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PKI. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC reiterated a na rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.64.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$39.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.20. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$32.18 and a 12-month high of C$45.10.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.80 billion. Research analysts forecast that Parkland will post 2.5239334 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

