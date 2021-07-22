JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $86.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised Sunrun from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.78.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.85 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.37.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $597,911.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,022,764.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $39,555.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,293 shares of company stock worth $8,928,488. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,650,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,767,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,506,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

