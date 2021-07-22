JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KNYJY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Danske upgraded KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. KONE Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KNYJY traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $40.95. 15,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.93. KONE Oyj has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.49.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

