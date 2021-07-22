JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $478,000 Position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 57,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

SFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shift Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.76. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Shift Technologies news, insider George Arison bought 10,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

