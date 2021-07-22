JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 102.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $90.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.88. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $95.16.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

