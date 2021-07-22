JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 102.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $90.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.88. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $95.16.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

