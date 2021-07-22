JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Holdings Raised by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises about 0.5% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.62% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMST. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,056,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 233,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,021,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,612. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

