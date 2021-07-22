Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 50.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,415 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter worth about $14,699,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 79.7% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,493,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 6,778.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,220,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,468 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,923 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KDMN traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,253,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,907. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The stock has a market cap of $742.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

