Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.27 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

NASDAQ KALU traded down $6.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.76. 402,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.69. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $141.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.68%.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total value of $55,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $332,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,203 shares of company stock worth $1,185,238 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

