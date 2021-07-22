Karpus Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.74.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $257.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a PE ratio of 648.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.00 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $2,414,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,025,643.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.80, for a total transaction of $1,217,537.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,051,437.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 973,985 shares of company stock valued at $222,515,001 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

