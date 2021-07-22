Karpus Management Inc. Buys Shares of 45,200 MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,465 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 411,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 81,226 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 64,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,489 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFM stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.17. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0255 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.