Karpus Management Inc. Invests $1.99 Million in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 199,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 1.81% of North Atlantic Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,488,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,493,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,042,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $995,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,303,000.

Get North Atlantic Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:NAAC opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.72. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.