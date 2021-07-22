Karpus Management Inc. Sells 118,215 Shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,215 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Acquisition Corp. II were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,973,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,706,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 806,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

